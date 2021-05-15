Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Gets Info on Release Date and New Class

During yesterday's Digital Fan Festival, Square Enix revealed a ton of information about the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, starting with its release date. It'll be out on November 23rd and it can now be officially pre-ordered.

The Digital Standard Edition is priced at €34.99 and will bestow the following bonuses to buyers:

Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, 19 th November at 9 AM (GMT) and will allow users the ability to play Endwalker before the official release.

In-game Item: Menphina Earring – A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user's class/job and current level when equipped and grants a 30% increase in EXP up to level 80 when worn.

In-game Item: Wind-up Palom Minion – Palom, one of the young twins who joins your party in FINAL FANTASY IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

The Digital Collector's Edition, on the other hand, is priced at €49.99 and also provides these items:

In-game Item: Arion Mount – A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker. A trailer for the mount can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/r2wCRUGi2Ec

In-game Item: Wind-up Porom Minion – Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in FINAL FANTASY IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

In-game Item: Death Scythe: Reaper Weapon – The Death Scythe from FINAL FANTASY XI makes its appearance in FINAL FANTASY XIV as a reaper-exclusive weapon.

The most hardcore fans will also have the option to pre-order a Collector's Edition for €140 directly from the official website at 12 PM BST. Here's what's in it:

The FINAL FANTASY XIV Endwalker Collector’s Edition is a bundle containing a copy of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Endwalker Digital Collector's Edition for Windows and Mac, and the physical Collector's Box. For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam players, the Collector’s Box will be available to order as a standalone product. The Endwalker Collector’s Box includes the physical goods listed below—the box does not include a copy of Endwalker, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses: Endwalker Special Art Box – A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Expertly Crafted Paladin Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure measures approximately W 6.10" x D 8.46" x H 7.28" (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm).

Art Collection & Frame Set – A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2" x 10.1" / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of FINAL FANTASY XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image.

Azem Pin – A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem's crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1" x 1.2" (2.5cm x 3.0cm).

Loporrit Mini Plush – A mini plush version of a Loporrit. The plush is approximately 6.5" tall (16.5cm).

Square Enix also revealed a new DPS class that will be in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the Reaper, who wields a scythe and summons avatars while fighting in close-quarter combat. You can check it out in action below.

Last but not least, these are the remaining highlights of the new content and features players will be able to enjoy in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.