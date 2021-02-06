Final Fantasy XIV PS5 Version Dated, Endwalker Expansion Unveiled
Square Enix had a couple of big Final Fantasy XIV announcements to share, starting with the new expansion titled Endwalker and due this Autumn.
According to the developers, Endwalker is set to add multiple jobs (classes, in Final Fantasy XIV), a level cap increase, 'vast new areas' to explore, and improvements to the battle system.
- Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!
- New Jobs: Sage and more – A first look at the Sage in action can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ASTGVJLBX14
- Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90
- Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.
- A New Beast Tribe: the Arkasodara
- New threats, including Anima.
- New Dungeons
- New High-Difficulty Raid: Pandæmonium
- Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series
- New Small-scale PvP Content
- An Additional “Trust” System ally: Estinien Wyrmblood
- A New Residential District: Ishgard
- Updates to the Gold Saucer
- Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary
- New Gear and Crating Recipes
- Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System
Beyond the Endwalker expansion, which we'll learn more about during the FINAL FANTASY XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 (scheduled for 15th– 16th May, 202), Square Enix also unveiled the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV.
This will be available as an Open Beta from April 13th, featuring improvements such as 'significantly' improved frame rates, 4K resolution, faster load times and more.
Players whose FFXIV service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta.
You may check out a brief trailer for Final Fantasy XIV on PS5 right below.
