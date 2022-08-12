Menu
Company

Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 “Buried Memory” Gets a Dark, Action-Packed Trailer and Full Details

Nathan Birch
Aug 12, 2022
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV 6.2, entitled “Buried Memory,” is almost upon us and Square Enix has released a full trailer for the content infusion. This update will see the Warrior of Light descending into various dark corners of the world, although it’s not all doom and gloom – you also get access to a sunny new island sanctuary! Overall, this update goes heavy on the new challenges, with multiple dungeons and trials to tackle. You can check out the Buried Memory trailer, below.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets Two New Character-Focused Trailers

Need to know more? Here’s the full rundown on Final Fantasy XIV update 6.2

What secrets lie in darkness eternal? Five millennia ago, the great wyrm Azdaja vanished into the void, and for long years Vrtra had despaired of being reunited with his dear sister. With the encouragement of his people, however, he has found the resolve to search for her, and sets forth with the Warrior of Light for a world engulfed in Darkness...

Raid Dungeon - Pandæmonium: Abyssos

After a battle hard-fought, order has been restored to Asphodelos. However, the inner circles of Pandæmonium remain in the grip of a mysterious force, and the remaining warders are nowhere to be found. You and your allies steel yourselves to press forward, but what awaits in those unknown depths may shake even the most steadfast resolve.

New Dungeon - The Fell Court of Troia

Having uncovered the voidgate in the undersea treasure vault, you now seek to use it to travel to the Thirteenth. Beyond the emptiness of the rift awaits a shadowed castle swarming with voidsent, and you steel yourselves for a hostile reception.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The DioField Chronicle Hands-on Preview – No More Waiting

Variant Dungeon - The Sil'dihn Subterrane

A request from a certain someone in Ul'dah has you packing your adventuring gear, and descending once more into the underground waterways of Sil'dih.

Final Fantasy XIV

Criterion Dungeon - Another Sil'dihn Subterrane/Another Sil'dihn Subterrane (Savage)

Whereas variant dungeons are casual, story-based experiences which can be completed by solo players, criterion dungeons will challenge a party of four adventurers with battles of punishing difficulty. Criterion dungeons are available in two difficulty levels, and impose unique rules and restrictions─such as limiting character resurrections. Assemble a band of trustworthy comrades to overcome every obstacle and explore every corner of the subterrane!

New Unreal Trial - Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal)

In the name of satisfying the faux commander's craving for harrowing tales, you hearken back to your fateful encounter with the dread eikon Sephirot, first pillar of the Warring Triad. The memory still looms as large in your mind as did the great Fiend, stirred from dreams of vengeance...

Island Sanctuary

Find sanctuary in an island paradise abundant with wildlife, where crops may be sown and minions let to roam. What will you learn in nature's embrace─and what will you create from this newfound inspiration? Make ready to set sail, for your hideaway awaits!

Trial - ???

The Warrior of Light arrives in the void. And in that endless dark, they shall encounter a terrible new foe…

Main Scenario Revisions

The Duty Support system has been expanded to include five additional dungeons from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward, some of which feature key characters from the story. Certain trials have also been revamped for a smoother adventuring experience.

Final Fantasy XIV can be played on PC, PS5, and PS5. Update 6.2 will be available on August 23.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order