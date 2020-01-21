Xbox Boss and Team Are Currently in Japan to Talk and Listen About Gaming in 2020 and Beyond

Xbox head Phil Spencer and his team are currently in Japan to talk and listen to publishers and studios about gaming in 2020 and beyond.

Spencer took to Twitter overnight to share that it feels great to be back in Japan this year. According to Microsoft’s Vice President of gaming, the excitement, and energy among studios and publishers about the future of gaming, is strong.

Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond. Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2020

Back in March of last year, Spencer visited Japan and Korea to talk to publishers about E3 2019. The exact results of those ‘talks’ are speculation but following Spencer’s trip last year, we did see some of the Yakuza games arriving on Xbox Game Pass. These titles were initially only available on PlayStation but Sega later brought them to PC and eventually Xbox One as well.

Interesting to note is that the President of Nintendo America, Doug Bowser, is actually in Japan now as well. While this will merely be a coincidence, we thought it would be an interesting tidbit.

Rare week in which the head of Xbox and president of Nintendo of America @thetruebowser are in Japan at the same time. https://t.co/iW2cILwMK3 — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) January 21, 2020

