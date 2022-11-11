Menu
Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 New Main Story and Deep Dungeons, Raid Chapter, and More Detailed

Nathan Birch
Nov 11, 2022, 12:14 PM EST
Final Fantasy XIV

The next major update for the popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV launches in January, and producer Naoki Yoshida has provided new details in the latest lengthy “Letter from the Producer” livestream. Entitled “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” update 6.3 will continue the game’s main story, as well as add a new Deep Dungeon, Alliance Raid chapter, Island Sanctuary updates, and much more. You can check out the full Letter from the Producer stream below, although be aware that, as always, it’s very long and full English captions aren’t available yet.

Of course, Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 will continue the game’s main scenario, as well as sidequests like “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” and “Tales of Newfound Adventure,” although Yoshida didn’t provide a lot of specific details. This is the first of two Producer livestreams for update 6.3, with the second to provide more story details and gameplay footage.

We did get some details on the new main story scenario dungeon, Lapis Manalis, which seems to have a snowy mountainous theme. Meanwhile, the new Deep Dungeon is called Eureka Orthos. You’ll need to be level 81 and have completed both the base Endwalker story and progressed to floor 50 of Palace of the Dead to take on this challenging procedurally-generated dungeon.

A number of other challenges are also on the way, including a new trial, which can be played at Extreme-level difficulty, a new Unreal Trial (Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6), and the next chapter in “Myths of the Realm” Alliance Raid series.

More features on the way include Duty Support (the ability to take certain NPCs with you into dungeons) being added to all remaining Heavensward dungeons, new items, crops, animals, buildings, and more for your Island Sanctuary, Season 5 of the PvP Crystalline Conflict mode, and a variety of UI improvements.

Here's a bullet-point rundown of everything revealed during the livestream...

  • New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.
  • New Side Story Quests – Continue Tartaru’s Grand Endeavour.
  • New 8-Player Trial - A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
  • New Unreal Trial – Battle Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
  • New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne
  • New Ultimate Raid – Challenge a fearsome enemy in the latest in the Ultimate series.
  • New Dungeon – New challenges await in Lapis Manalis.
  • Duty Support System – Support for the remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.
  • Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added
  • Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict map, the introduction of new custom deliveries and more.

Update-6.35-specific content:

  • Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality of life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more…
  • New Tribal Quests: Loporrits – New daily quests for Disciples of the Hand.
  • New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – The highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High
  • Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures
  • Manderville Weapons Update

Final Fantasy XIV can be played on PC, PS4, and PS5. Update 6.3 should arrive sometime in January, although Yoshida warns not to expect it immediately following the holidays.

