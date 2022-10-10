Menu
Final Fantasy XIV Has More Than 27 Million Registered Players; Fan Festival 2023-2024 Announced

Francesco De Meo
Oct 10, 2022, 06:36 AM EDT
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is continuing to do quite well, recently reaching yet another impressive milestone.

Speaking during the 73rd Letter from the Producer live stream, director and producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the game now has more than 27 million registered players globally. An extremely impressive result that shows how far the MMORPG has gone since its extremely disappointing debut.

In other news, Square Enix has confirmed that it will host a global series of Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festivals in 2023 and 2024. The first one will be held in the United States, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 28th and 29th, 2023, while the second one will be held in the United Kingdom, in London, on October 21st and 22nd. The final Fan Festival will be held in Japan on a yet-to-be-disclosed date in early 2024. Additional details can be found here.

The latest Letter from the Producer live stream, which can be checked out in full here, also revealed new details on the new content coming to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.25, such as new side story quests, new weapon enhancement quests, new Variant Dungeons battle content, high-difficulty four-player Criterion Dungeons and more.

Final Fantasy XIV is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Explore the vast world of Hydaelyn in this massively multiplayer online role-playing experience featuring a deep, unique story and a world filled with homages to the beloved FINAL FANTASY series. 

Create your own fully customizable Warrior of Light and embark on a quest for adventure. Explore towering cities, sand-swept deserts, dense forests, and glittering shorelines as you forge your own legend in the world.

Discover new stories, characters, and enemies to confront as you discover new areas, collecting powerful weapons and armor along the way. Travel solo or bring friends along for the ride and take on ever more powerful enemies as you fight to shape the future of this fragile world.

