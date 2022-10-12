Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to End Service on January 11, 2023

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was Square Enix's attempt at going after the Fortnite craze with their own battle royale game that would be available primarily on mobile devices. The game has already suffered the changes expected from other EoS phenomena. As such, the Shinra Credits have been removed from the in-game shop.

Here's the message from Square Enix that was relayed to users through a tweet on the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier official Twitter account.

[End of Service Notice] We are regretful to announce that we will be ending service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER at 07:00 UTC on January 11, 2023. We would like to thank you all for all your support over the past year.https://t.co/XvNOVv2EVs#FF7FS pic.twitter.com/aNVI4iHle4 — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) October 12, 2022

As for how the End of Service for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will roll out. Here's the schedule that will be followed in the coming days:

End of Service Announcement (This Notice)

Shinra Credits Removed from Shop (Same Time as This Notice)

*Shinra Credits in your possession can be used until service ends.

*Shinra Credits in your possession can be used until service ends. Support for Non-English Languages Ends

*Text will be displayed in English after this time.

*Text will be displayed in English after this time. End of Service: 1/11/2023 (Wed.) 07:00 UTC

According to Square Enix, the app will remain updated while the game is nearing its end-of-service state. At least you could say it's a far better treatment than what happened with Babylon's Fall. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier still has its audience, and there probably will be a few more matches in the world of The First Soldier in the near future.

Still, it's pretty rough that yet another Square Enix live service is going to end in just a little under a year. While Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was a mishmash of mechanics and ripped-off ideas, it at least tried to become a unique battle royale game. Regardless the world of live services is a rough one, and it will always be merciless with its judgment. No matter how good the game is, it dies all the same without an audience to sustain it. What could be the next game to cross the Styx? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.