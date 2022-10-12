Menu
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to End Service on January 11, 2023

Ule Lopez
Oct 12, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was Square Enix's attempt at going after the Fortnite craze with their own battle royale game that would be available primarily on mobile devices. The game has already suffered the changes expected from other EoS phenomena. As such, the Shinra Credits have been removed from the in-game shop.

Here's the message from Square Enix that was relayed to users through a tweet on the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier official Twitter account.

As for how the End of Service for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will roll out. Here's the schedule that will be followed in the coming days:

  • End of Service Announcement (This Notice)
    10/12/2022 (Wed.) 07:00 UTC
  • Shinra Credits Removed from Shop (Same Time as This Notice)
    10/12/2022 (Wed.) 07:00 UTC
    *Shinra Credits in your possession can be used until service ends.
  • Support for Non-English Languages Ends
    11/1/2022 (Tue.) 02:00 UTC
    *Text will be displayed in English after this time.
  • End of Service: 1/11/2023 (Wed.) 07:00 UTC

According to Square Enix, the app will remain updated while the game is nearing its end-of-service state. At least you could say it's a far better treatment than what happened with Babylon's Fall. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier still has its audience, and there probably will be a few more matches in the world of The First Soldier in the near future.

Still, it's pretty rough that yet another Square Enix live service is going to end in just a little under a year. While Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was a mishmash of mechanics and ripped-off ideas, it at least tried to become a unique battle royale game. Regardless the world of live services is a rough one, and it will always be merciless with its judgment. No matter how good the game is, it dies all the same without an audience to sustain it. What could be the next game to cross the Styx? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

