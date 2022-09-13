Babylon’s Fall Service to End on February 27th, 2023

Babylon's Fall, the infamous live service action game developed by PlatinumGames and Square Enix, will end its service in a few months.

On the game's official website, it has been confirmed that the service will officially end on February 27th, 2023, less than a year after the game launched on PC and PlayStation consoles. From today, the game will also be removed from sale, and premium currency will no longer be purchasable. On November 29th, Season 2 will end, marking the start of the Final Season where players can earn the ranking rewards for Season 2. Minor additional content will be launched in December, January, and February.

With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations. However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on February 27, 2023.

As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day. This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2.

As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service.

Babylon's Fall ending service in one year come to no one's surprise, as the game is widely considered to be one of the worst games ever made, with our own Ule scoring it 1 out of 10. While I found that the basic gameplay mechanics could have become much better with a few tweaks, it is undeniable that the project had a lot of issues, mostly caused by the live service features and how badly they were handled:

With Square Enix making some very questionable choices as of late and how hard they failed with Marvel's Avengers, things do not look good for Babylon's Fall in terms of future support, considering how little the game is selling. The most infuriating thing is that a few choice tweaks here and there could have made the game slightly better, ensuring better reception and sales and potentially better support in the future. Seeing how a game like No Man's Sky has improved since its horrible launch, however, nothing is truly impossible, and Babylon's Fall does have the potential to go through similar changes. Will Square Enix, however, care enough to make them? I don't think they will, and this is what makes me mad: they appear to have sent out the developer of Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and The Wonderful 101, some of my favorite action games ever, to the slaughter. Something they do not deserve, even with their undeniable ups and downs.