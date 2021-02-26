Final Fantasy VII Remake Is Coming to Playstation Plus in March, but It Cannot Be Upgraded to Intergrade

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation Plus next month, but it seems like this version of the game will not include a free upgrade option for the recently revealed PlayStation 5 version.

The FFVII Remake Intergrade Japanese PlayStation Store listing confirms that the original version of the game is coming to PlayStation Plus in March, but also that this version cannot be upgraded for free. Those who wish to upgrade will have to purchase the Intergrade Digital Deluxe Edition.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Retells the Full FF7 Saga with Retro Visuals on iOS/Android

(* Added on March 1, 2021)

PlayStation®4 version "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE" obtained as free play by subscribing to PlayStation®Plus cannot be upgraded to PlayStation®5 version. If you subscribe to PlayStation®Plus and have the PlayStation®4 version "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE" that you obtained as a free play, you can purchase "FFVII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition".

While this is definitely disappointing, it isn't surprising as a whole. FFVII Remake has been released not even a year ago on PlayStation 4, so it was definitely strange that Square Enix would offer the recently announced PlayStation 5 version as well for free.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has been announced during yesterday's State of Play. The new version of the game, which will release on June 10th, will feature improved graphics and a new adventure starring Yuffie.

In the brand new episode, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful Materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed. The expressiveness of the game’s lighting, texture, and environment has increased with the PS5 version of the game. New features have also been added, including the ability to switch between “Graphics Mode” that prioritizes high quality 4K graphics (4K compatible display required) and “Performance Mode” that prioritizes smooth action at 60FPS. The game also includes a Photo Mode where the player can take photos of in-game scenes and save their favorite memories, as well as a new episode that features Yuffie as the main protagonist.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th.