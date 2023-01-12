Final Fantasy VII Echo-S Voice Mod Gets Hour-Long Preview Video

The original Final Fantasy VII is about to feel more modern very soon, thanks to Echo-S, an ambitious mod that introduces full voice acting to the original version of the JRPG by Square Enix. Ahead of tomorrow's public release, a new preview video was shared online, providing a new look, or rather listen, to the mod.

The new hour-long preview video shared on YouTube by Mecha Salesman goes over the first hour or so of the game, showcasing the bombing of the Sector 7 reactor and the second bombing mission. While it is clear this isn't a professional voice acting job, it is undeniable that everyone involved in the creation of this mod has done a terrific job.

As seen in the video below, PC players can create their own Final Fantasy VII remaster thanks to the many mods released over the years. The release of mods introducing 60 FPS support and true 16:9 aspect ratio also make the PC version truly definitive version of the classic PS1 JRPG.

The original Final Fantasy VII is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next part of the Remake project, Rebirth, will release during Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5 worldwide.