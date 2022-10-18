Menu
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth May Further Deviate From the Original, Co-Director Suggests

Francesco De Meo
Oct 18, 2022, 06:32 AM EDT
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may deviate further from the original than Remake, the game's co-director recently suggested.

In a new blog post shared on Square Enix's official website going over the final chapter of Remake, co-director Motomu Toriyama commented on the unknown journey Cloud and his friends have now embarked on, highlighting how the Whispers are no longer able to maintain the destined timeline, suggesting that there may be bigger story changes in the upcoming second part of the remake project.

As it says at the end of the game "The Unknown Journey Will Continue", and Cloud and his friends will be on that journey for a while yet. From here on in the Whispers cannot act to maintain the destined timeline, so fans can look forward to seeing what kind of future awaits the team.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release during Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5 and will skip PlayStation 4 this time around due to technical limitations, as explained by producer Yoshinori Kitase back in July.

Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck, we felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches in Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Announced during the recent FINAL FANTASY VII 25th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION streaming, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH continues the story of FINAL FANTASY REMAKE, taking Cloud and the party out of Midgar into the wider world.

As with the previous game, it’s a full-length, standalone experience that reimagines the iconic FINAL FANTASY VII for the modern era. You can get a glimpse of what to expect in the new trailer, which sees Cloud and Sephiroth traversing an area that fans of the original game will undoubtedly recognize…

