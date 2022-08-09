Menu
Company

Original Final Fantasy VII Modding Platform FFNx Now Features True 16:9 Aspect Ratio For Battles and World Map

Francesco De Meo
Aug 9, 2022
Final Fantasy VII

Another breakthrough for Final Fantasy VII modding has been recently accomplished, as the game can now be played in proper 16:9 aspect ratio without stretching.

The modding platform FFNx, which supports both the PC versions of the seventh and eighth entries in the series by Square Enix, now supports true widescreen aspect ratio for battles and world map gameplay. Field mode is also available, but not all fields extend to the full 16:9 ratio, although the developers are working to support more fields in the future:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Skyros Mod Aims To Recreate The Entire Game Of Thrones’ World

A brand new widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio mode without stretching is now available for FFNx!
Battle and world map modes now work fully in 16:9 aspect ratio without stretching.
Field mode is partially supported but keep in mind that not all fields will extend to 16:9 aspect ratio.
That said, we are working on ways to increase the number of fields that work in 16:9 so please look forward to that too!

Tsunamods shared today a new video showcasing Final Fantasy VII in true widescreen aspect ratio, so make sure to take a look at it to see how the classic JRPG benefits from this new modding breakthrough.

While modders are continuing to improve the original Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix is continuing to work on the remake. The second part, called Rebirth, will release during Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5, as confirmed a few months back. Unlike the first part of the remake, which debuted on PlayStation 4 in 2020, Rebirth won't release on old-gen hardware due to technical reasons:

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck, We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably."

The original Final Fantasy VII is now available on Steam as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order