Original Final Fantasy VII Modding Platform FFNx Now Features True 16:9 Aspect Ratio For Battles and World Map

Another breakthrough for Final Fantasy VII modding has been recently accomplished, as the game can now be played in proper 16:9 aspect ratio without stretching.

The modding platform FFNx, which supports both the PC versions of the seventh and eighth entries in the series by Square Enix, now supports true widescreen aspect ratio for battles and world map gameplay. Field mode is also available, but not all fields extend to the full 16:9 ratio, although the developers are working to support more fields in the future:

A brand new widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio mode without stretching is now available for FFNx!

Battle and world map modes now work fully in 16:9 aspect ratio without stretching.

Field mode is partially supported but keep in mind that not all fields will extend to 16:9 aspect ratio.

That said, we are working on ways to increase the number of fields that work in 16:9 so please look forward to that too!

Tsunamods shared today a new video showcasing Final Fantasy VII in true widescreen aspect ratio, so make sure to take a look at it to see how the classic JRPG benefits from this new modding breakthrough.

While modders are continuing to improve the original Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix is continuing to work on the remake. The second part, called Rebirth, will release during Winter 2023 on PlayStation 5, as confirmed a few months back. Unlike the first part of the remake, which debuted on PlayStation 4 in 2020, Rebirth won't release on old-gen hardware due to technical reasons:

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck, We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably."

The original Final Fantasy VII is now available on Steam as well as on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.