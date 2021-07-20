Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series May Come to Other Platforms With Enough Demand; Adjusted Game Balance, Rearranged Soundtrack Confirmed

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series may launch on other platforms if there is enough demand, Square Enix confirmed today.

In a new Japanese Q&A session posted on the series' Official Website, the Japanese publisher finally talked about a possible release on consoles, confirming that the door is open if there is enough demand. Additionally, the publisher confirmed some other details on the upcoming remasters, such as adjusted game balance, rearranged soundtrack by Nobuo Uematsu, full keyboard and controller support, and an improved Monster Book that lets players mark monsters locations on the map.

NieR Automata New Steam Patch Comparison Videos Highlight Small Visual Improvements and More

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will bring back the first six entries in the series by Square Enix, complete with remastered 2D visuals and other improvements. The release of the Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster, scheduled for next week, is also the first official Western release of the original 2D version of the game.

The original FINAL FANTASY III comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals' four chosen adventurers can save the world. Experience the iconic job changing system first introduced in FFIII - switch jobs at will and use various abilities as you progress in the game. Change into a variety of classes like Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Black Mage, Dragoon, Evoker, or even call monsters to do your bidding with as a Summoner.

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will launch on PC, iOS, and Android on July 28th. The other three will be released on a yet to be confirmed 2021 release date.