Final Fantasy: Pixel Remaster Announced for PC and Mobile; New Sprite Comparison Shared Online

The first six entries in the Final Fantasy series are getting remastered as part of the Pixel Remaster series, Square Enix confirmed.

Revealed with a short trailer during the publisher's E3 2021 showcase, the Pixel Remaster series will feature remasters of the first six entries in the series. While all of them have been remade or remastered in some form, these new versions will try to preserve the original graphics.

The games that inspired a generation come to life once more, in the ultimate 2D pixel remaster.

While the Pixel Remaster announcement trailer has shown very little of the six games, it definitely looks like the character sprites will indeed look much better than they did in the originals. RPG Site shared today a quick comparison that highlights the differences between the original and the new sprites. Needless to say, the Pixel Remaster sprites look considerably better than those included in the Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI mobile and PC ports

The Final Fantasy: Pixel Remaster games will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC, iOS, and Android. A console release hasn't been confirmed at the time. We will keep you updated on the series as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.