Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster New Mod Introduces Beautiful Replacement Pixel Font

A new Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster mod that has been released online a few hours ago replaces the game's vanilla font with a new one that looks considerably better.

The new pixel replacement font mod has been made by Patera Quetzal. Based on the Silver font inspired by the font used in the classic SNES role-playing game Earthbound, the new pixel replacement font includes characters for multiple languages.

Here is a GLOBAL READY pixel font replacement for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster! Contains all characters for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Both), Japanese, and Korean. Based on the "Silver" pixel font. (1/2) https://t.co/GJGy8dLExq pic.twitter.com/3uxfqYuUTE — Patera Quetzal (@PateraQuetzaI) August 5, 2021

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster entries have been released last week on PC, iOS, and Android. While the game hasn't been announced for consoles, it seems like there's the chance for the series to make the jump to other systems, as confirmed by a Q&A posted before launch on the series' Official Website.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will include the first six entries in the series by Square Enix complete with rearranged soundtracks and balance tweaks. The release of the first batch of games also marked the first time the original 2D version of Final Fantasy III has been officially localized for the West.

The original FINAL FANTASY III comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the third game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals' four chosen adventurers can save the world. Experience the iconic job changing system first introduced in FFIII - switch jobs at will and use various abilities as you progress in the game. Change into a variety of classes like Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Black Mage, Dragoon, Evoker, or even call monsters to do your bidding with as a Summoner.

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are now available on PC, iOS, and Android worldwide.