A new Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5/XSX performance analysis shows nearly identical performance of the game on the next-gen consoles.

A lot has been written about the performance of multiplatform titles for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Based on this analysis, Sony’s console seems to handle these titles slightly better, although the differences are quite minimal. So how does Ubisoft’s new gods and monsters game, Fenyx Rising, perform on the next-gen consoles. YouTube channel VG Tech put the game to the test on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. You’ll find the video down below:

[Updated] Xbox Responds to PS5 Teardown Video; Mocking Instructions On How to Place the Console Horizontally

Based on this analysis we can conclude that the game looks great on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and that there are only minimal differences between the two versions.

"PS5 and Xbox Series X in Performance Mode use a form of temporal reconstruction to increase the resolution up to 3840x2160 when rendering natively below this resolution", VG Tech writes.

In Performance Mode, the game uses a dynamic resolution on both consoles, although the lowest average native resolution on PS5 is higher (2275x1280) than the lowest native resolution on Xbox Series X (1080p). On both consoles, the game rarely renders in native 4K. In some cases, however, Microsoft’s console can render at a higher resolution than Sony’s console can. On the Series S, Fenyx Rising’s highest native resolution is 1080p, while the lowest native resolution is approximately 720p.

Former Sony Dev: PS5 and Xbox Series X Power Difference Is Quite Shocking, Several Developers Say

In the game’s Quality Mode, the game renders in 4K, whereas on Xbox Series X, the dynamic resolution can rarely drop to approximately 3328x1872. On the Xbox Series S, the highest native resolution is 1440p, while the lowest resolution is 1080p.

It’s good to see that Ubisoft’s latest title performs and looks great on all next-gen consoles. Are you still deciding on whether you should get this new Gods and Monsters game? Be sure to read our very own review right here.

