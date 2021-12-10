Consumers Continue to Show a Significant Preference for PS5 Over Xbox Series X|S, Says DFC Intelligence

According to games industry research firm DFC Intelligence, consumers continue to show a significant preference for Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) over Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S.

The firm has conducted a detailed survey in October/November that shows that consumers are still leaning heavily towards PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, however, the console panel members in the survey do seem to rate Microsoft's online services and current game library for the Xbox Series higher than PS5.

"The results are somewhat surprising given that in most aspects consumers rate the systems as fairly similar", the research firm writes. "The PlayStation 5’s main advantage is higher perceived graphics and power, versus the higher-rated library and online services for Xbox."

Based on this new survey, 54% of consumers that do not yet own an Xbox Series X said they would probably/definitely NOT buy the console, versus only 34% of consumers that would not buy Sony's next-gen console. When asked among non-Xbox Series X owners in the survey, 26% said that they probably/definitely WOULD buy Microsoft's next-gen console, substantially less than the 42% that probably will buy a PS5.

As for the Nintendo Switch - Nintendo's hybrid platform leads the way in consumer perception when it comes to price. 60% of the respondents already owns the system and 27% of those who don't own Nintendo's platform yet, have said that they intend to buy it.

DFC continues, "arguably the biggest issue Microsoft faces with the Xbox is the lukewarm desire for online services. Online services, VR, and a cool-looking system were the lowest-rated feature among consumers. Price, power, and great games continue to be the main driving factor."

Interestingly, when it comes to upcoming titles - consumers appear to be most interested in Sony's God of War sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, and Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Among interest in new and upcoming games, Xbox exclusive racing game Forza Horizon 5 had a similar rating as Sony’s exclusive Gran Turismo 7. PlayStation 5 exclusive Horizon Forbidden West had similar consumer interest to Xbox exclusive Halo Infinite. However, the biggest consumer interest was in God of War: Ragnarok (Sony exclusive) and a Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel (Nintendo).

Quite an interesting survey from DFC, although we're not really sure if it's representative of the gaming industry as a whole as these surveys tend to be small in scale. Back in August of last year, prior to the launch of the next-gen consoles, DFC already said that it expects that the PS5 will significantly outperform the Xbox Series X.