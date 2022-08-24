Fantasy Action RPG Atlas Fallen Announced For PC and Consoles

Focus Entertainment and Deck 13, developed of The Surge series, have announced a new semi-open-world fantasy action RPG called Atlas Fallen for PC and consoles.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 with a trailer, the new game from the German studio will retain the visceral feel of The Surge games while introducing new combat mechanics that will make for fast-paced and spectacular fights that will require skill and timing. The game will also with unique design elements like Sand Gliding that will grant players the right mobility to explore this unique world.

Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of the gods

Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.

Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign.

Key Features

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.

Atlas Fallen launches in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.