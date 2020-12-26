Fallout: The Frontier Total Conversion Mod Adds Vehicles to Fallout: New Vegas

Obsidian's beloved RPG Fallout: New Vegas continues to inspire modders even over ten years after its original release, with a new huge total conversion mod called Fallout: The Frontier due to be released on January 15th, 2021.

Fans will find it packing a new map, new gameplay features, a new storyline, and even drivable vehicles - something that was never implemented in the official games.

New Worldspace Design The Frontier is an open world, similar in size to the DC wasteland, featuring a fully snowy Portland Oregon, with real life landmarks and locations. New Gameplay Fight against new varieties and styles of enemies! Featuring a robust new vehicle system, dozens of interesting creatures, over 150 new weapons and hundreds of new armours, there’s a whole world of exploration. Unique FX The Frontier brings you world class FX and experiences, with techniques that are used in modern VFX. Our FX are designed to be as performance friendly as possible, whilst blowing the gates open in terms of quality and “awesome-ness” Voice Acting The Frontier is a fully voiced experience, with over 24,000 lines of voiced dialogue, all provided by our talented voice acting cast and a few celebrity guests! We’ve aimed for as high a quality experience as we can in terms of voice acting. Voice Acting done with the help of Creators Network and Casting Call Club. Questing Featuring 3 major questlines following the NCR, the Legion and the Crusaders of Steel. Dozens of new side quests of varying length and complexity, with an incredible amount of worldbuilding to help bring the experience together. DLC content Fallout: The Frontier requires the base game and the four official DLCs.

According to its makers, Fallout: The Frontier is supposed to take place in the same time span as the official DLCS of Fallout: New Vegas. However, a brand new save is recommended in order to avoid conflicts. There's also an official list of recommended Fallout: New Vegas mods available on Google Docs.

If you'd rather have an overhauled Fallout: New Vegas running in the Fallout 4 engine, you should look at this mod instead.