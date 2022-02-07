Fallout Nuevo Mexico is a DLC-Sized Fan Expansion for Fallout: New Vegas Inspired by Fallout 1 & 2 Games
Fallout Nuevo Mexico is an upcoming DLC-sized fan expansion for Fallout: New Vegas.
The fan expansion aims to offer a heavily-focused RPG experience and takes inspiration from the original Fallout and its 1998 sequel, Fallout 2. Players will be able to join various, “fully fleshed out” new factions. In addition, the expansion will offer over 3 unique companions, complete with a revamped affinity and companion system. As also revealed by the team behind the project, Nuevo Mexico will allow players to partake in multiple brand-new activities.
We’ve included the official trailer for Fallout Nuevo Mexico down below:
“Welcome to Land of Enhancement. It is the year 2285, and the world has changed”, the team behind the project writes. “Every choice made will revolutionize the future for better or worse. Built on the Classic and Legendary Fallout: New Vegas engine, this Free full-on RPG-based Modification brings you a brand new Fallout experience.”
As said, this is an upcoming mod for Fallout: New Vegas. As such, it isn’t in a playable state just yet. More information about the fan expansion will be shared soon.
Fallout: New Vegas was released back in 2010 for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. The game is currently available via Xbox Game Pass. The title is the successor to 2008's Fallout 3 and received several official expansions, including Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road.
