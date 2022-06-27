Fallout London Mod Shows Gorgeous Environments in New Trailer
The team behind the Fallout London mod has shared a new gorgeous trailer for the upcoming fan-made add-on. The lengthy video, which shows a variety of environments from the upcoming mod, was put together to support the Fallout For Hope charity initiative which is raising money for the American Heart Association this month.
The developers of the Fallout London mod also sat down with Fallout For Hope and shared some juicy details, such as an estimated 2023 release date and a map size that's supposed to be larger than that of Fallout 4 itself.
Last night we sat down with the @FalloutLondon team about their #Fallout4 coming in 2023 and I was astounded.
A map larger than Fallout 4
A tanky elephant???
Dark ambient music like Fallout 1,2
Watch this!!! I still can’t believe this is fan made. https://t.co/cSFCVYSeqZ pic.twitter.com/P9o0X7nl5j
— FalloutForHope (@FalloutForHope) June 26, 2022
If you wish to take a look at some Fallout London gameplay, check out our article from last month. Below you'll find a recap of the main features of this highly anticipated mod. As a reminder, Fallout London will require both Fallout 4 and its DLCs, and it will only be available on PC. A new save will be required, too.
Fallout London is an ambitious DLC-sized mod that brings the player into the nuclear apocalypse all the way to the doorsteps of Parliament. The mod encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games with a new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more! This all comes together in a package tied with an uniquely British bow.
Fallout London begins in the year 2237, which fits in between the events of Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. This would place Fallout: London a total of 50 years before the events of Fallout 4.
There will indeed be fewer guns. However, it is not due to real world gun laws. Due to the point of divergence being close to World War II, it is entirely likely that many of the gun restrictions in today’s London simply never happened in the Fallout universe.
We intend for there to be segments of the game that encourage, or even require, the use of melee weapons.
There will be a fair amount of scrapped-together weapons as well, much like the pipe pistols in Fallout.
