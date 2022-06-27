Fallout London Mod Shows Gorgeous Environments in New Trailer

The team behind the Fallout London mod has shared a new gorgeous trailer for the upcoming fan-made add-on. The lengthy video, which shows a variety of environments from the upcoming mod, was put together to support the Fallout For Hope charity initiative which is raising money for the American Heart Association this month.

The developers of the Fallout London mod also sat down with Fallout For Hope and shared some juicy details, such as an estimated 2023 release date and a map size that's supposed to be larger than that of Fallout 4 itself.

Fallout London DLC Sized Mod Showcased in Official Gameplay Trailer

Last night we sat down with the @FalloutLondon team about their #Fallout4 coming in 2023 and I was astounded.

A map larger than Fallout 4

A tanky elephant???

Dark ambient music like Fallout 1,2

Watch this!!! I still can’t believe this is fan made. https://t.co/cSFCVYSeqZ pic.twitter.com/P9o0X7nl5j — FalloutForHope (@FalloutForHope) June 26, 2022

If you wish to take a look at some Fallout London gameplay, check out our article from last month. Below you'll find a recap of the main features of this highly anticipated mod. As a reminder, Fallout London will require both Fallout 4 and its DLCs, and it will only be available on PC. A new save will be required, too.