Fallout 76 Update Concludes Brotherhood of Steel Storyline, Adds Legendary Crafting

Bethesda has just rolled out their latest Fallout 76 update, and it’s a big one. The headline feature is Steel Reign, the final chapter in the Brotherhood of Steel storyline that kicked off last year. Along with the new story content, Fallout 76 is also adding a new K.D. Inkwell scoreboard to work through, the ability to craft Legendary weapons, armor, and power armor, and more. You can check out a trailer for the Fallout 76: Steel Reign update, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the major content included in the Steel Reign update:

Steel Reign Questline This update brings all-new quests to Fallout 76 with the Steel Reign questline, which picks up right where you left off with the Brotherhood of Steel at the end of Steel Dawn. Steel Reign’s questline is available to any player over level 20 who has completed “The Best Defense”.

Players who have completed that quest will then see the quest “A Knights Penance”, which will lead them to speak with Russell Dorsey in Fort Atlas. Completion of the Steel Reign questline will award the player with brand new items. Legendary Crafting With this update, we’re implementing the Legendary Crafting system, which you can use to turn normal items into legendary items, re-roll your existing legendary items’ attributes, and even upgrade or downgrade their star-ratings. Using a new crafting component, called Legendary Cores, along with a few Legendary Modules, you can now craft “Legendary Upgrades” for your items. Visit Weapon and Armor Workbenches, and then open the Modify menu to get started with Legendary Crafting. You can earn Legendary Cores as rewards by completing Seasonal Events, Public Events, and Daily Ops. As always, Legendary Modules are available from Purveyor Murmrgh in exchange for some Legendary Scrips.

You can craft 1-, 2-, and 3-star Legendary Upgrades for your gear, and the materials required to craft them increase based on the Legendary Upgrade tier you choose. Applying a Legendary Upgrade to a normal item will turn it into a legendary version of that item, with 1, 2, or 3 randomly assigned legendary attributes, depending on the tier of Legendary Upgrade you applied. Applying a Legendary Upgrade to an existing Legendary Item can increase or decrease the number of legendary attributes that item has, again depending on the tier of Legendary Upgrade you apply. Here are examples of each option: Upgrade: Modding a 1-star item with a 3-star Legendary Upgrade will turn it into a 3-star version of that item with 3 random attributes. Downgrade: Modding a 3-star item with a 2-star Legendary Upgrade will result in a 2-star version of that item with 2 random attributes. Re-roll: Modding a 3-star item with a 3-star Legendary Upgrade replace all 3 of the existing item’s attributes and apply 3 news ones at random.

Legendary Power Armor In addition to weapons and normal armor, Legendary Crafting can also be used to create pieces of Legendary Power Armor. Like weapons and armor, Legendary Power Armor pieces can also be upgraded, downgraded, and re-rolled.

Visit any Power Armor Station and modify your favorite set of Power Armor to apply some Legendary Upgrades.

The vast majority of Legendary attributes that are available to normal armor can also be applied to Power Armor, with the following exceptions: 1-Star Auto-Revive: Chance to revive using a Stimpak 3-Star Acrobat’s: Reduced fall damage Improved Sneaking: Harder to detect while sneaking Diver’s: Grants underwater breathing Unyielding: +3 to all stats (except END) when low health Weightless: 90% less carry weight, does not affect that Chameleon mutation Limb Damage: Reduced Limb Damage



Season 5: K.D. Inkwell and Escape from the 42nd Century K.D. Inkwell is back in an all-new adventure! This time, we join our heroine on a thrilling adventure to the 42nd Century! After a calibration malfunction, K.D. Inkwell is thrust into a dystopian possible future inhabited by Dolphin Human Hybrids called the M.I.N.D. Organization! These nefarious nautical beings have only one goal in mind: to convert the last remnants of humanity into their soulless collective. Can K.D. escape this wild world? Or will she be forced to join the masses of Dolphin Human Hybrids herself? Season 5 brings 100 ranks to climb, with new rewards such as Legendary Cores, Power Armor Displays, a Red Rocket Collectron and more! Unlimited Rank Ups In addition to the 100 ranks full of rewards to earn, we’re also introducing Unlimited Rank-Ups! New Challenges: Complete specific new Challenges available to players past Rank 100! Note: The repeatable XP challenge will only be available up to Rank 100.

Earn Rewards: Ranks past 100 award rewards such as Perk Card Packs, Legendary Crafting components, consumables, in-game items, Atoms and more! Keep track of what reward is next on your S.C.O.R.E. Progression bar.

New Vendor: Minerva A Blue Ridge Caravan Merchant named Minerva has just arrived in Appalachia, and she’s ready to trade a selection of coveted item plans in exchange for your Gold Bullion. Minerva will arrive during two new events, Minerva’s Emporium and Minerva’s Big Sale. Minerva’s Emporium runs Monday to Wednesday. Minerva’s Big Sale is a special discount event that runs Thursday to Monday.

The items that Minerva has available will rotate regularly, so be sure to check in with her whenever she’s in town! Her wares include Gold Bullion Plans that are normally only available from other Gold Bullion Vendors, or by completing Daily Ops. Minerva is no slouch when it comes to making sales! She wants your business, and she’s offering discounts on Gold Bullion plans so that you’ll buy directly from her. When Minerva arrives, she will set up shop at one of three settlements: Fort Atlas, Foundation, or The Crater.

Additional Design Updates Wallet Changes Caps: The max cap limit has been increased from 30,000 to 40,000.

Gold Bullion: The daily vendor limit has been increased from 200 to 400. Additionally, the max player cap for Gold Bullion has been increased from 5,000 to 10,000.

Scrip: The daily vendor limit has been increased from 150 to 300. Additionally, the max player cap for Scrip has been increased from 1,000 to 5,000. Additional C.A.M.P. Slots And S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts You can now acquire additional C.A.M.P. Slots and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts from the Atomic Shop; these additional Slots and Loadouts are in addition to the two that all players have by default. You can unlock an additional three C.A.M.P. Slots for a total of five Slots A.M.P. Slots are priced at 1000 Atoms per unlock.

You can unlock an additional thirteen S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts for a total of fifteen Loadouts S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts are priced at 500 Atoms per unlock.

Slots and Loadouts unlocked from the Atomic Shop are available to all current and future characters on the unlocking Account.

Both Slots and Loadouts are found in the Account category of the Atomic Shop

The Steel Reign update also includes a variety of Legendary balance changes and the usual long list of bug fixes and tweaks. Get the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Fallout 76 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Steel Reign update is out now and weighs in at around 7 GB on PC and 15 GB on consoles.