Fable Dev Team Includes GTA V, Borderlands, and Batman: Arkham Veterans

Last week Microsoft finally announced a new Fable is on the way from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games, but who are some of the individual people working on the revival? Following Microsoft's big announcement, a number of devs revealed they were working on the new game via Twitter and other means, and the folks at Video Games Chronicle have helpfully rounded up some of the names.

The head designer of the new Fable is Will Kennedy, who previously worked on GTA V and GTA Online as a level designer. Most of Fable’s writing team, including narrative director Martin Lancaster, Craig Owens, and Kim MacAskill previously worked at Rocksteady Studios on Batman: Arkham Knight. Meanwhile, Juan Fernández de Simón (lead designer of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice), Hunter Wright (Borderlands lead quest designer), Adam Olsson (lead environmental artist for The Division 2), and Tom Isaksen (lead character designer for the Ghost Recon franchise) have also joined the new Fable team (check out every name VGC has surface here).

Fable Will “Potentially” Feature Online Interactions, But It Won’t Be An MMO, According to Insider

Definitely a solid lineup of talent, and, of course, there are plenty of names we still don’t know about. I’m perhaps touch leery about so many Arkham Knight vets on the writing team, but that game’s faults were largely gameplay-related. More importantly, the new Fable definitely seems to have a lot of open-world experts on board, which is exactly what a game like this needs.

Haven’t been keeping up with the new Fable? You can check out the game’s debut teaser trailer here. This very basic description is all we know for sure right now…

Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games.

Fable is being developed for PC and Xbox Series X. A release date has yet to be set. What do you think? Does the game’s development team seem promising?