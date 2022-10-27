Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Offer a ‘20 Percent Performance Boost’ Over Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm is buckling its belt to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 next year, and according to one tipster, it will have greater power efficiency than the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. As an added bonus, an update from one individual claims that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship SoC will deliver a 20 percent performance boost over its predecessor.

New Information Claims the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Has Higher Performance for the Same Efficiency as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Since Qualcomm will use TSMC’s 4nm process for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Yogesh Brar believes that the new SoC should exhibit similar efficiency metrics as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The way Yogesh has curated his tweet, it looks like he has seen a flagship operated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, hence the claims. He also says that the chipset runs cool, but shares no thermal information, so we cannot comment on how it will perform when it is stressed for longer periods.

As for the breakdown of the CPU, those details are as follows. Keep in mind that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1’s Cortex-X2 runs at the same clock speed as the Cortex-X3 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the Cortex-X3 is made on an improved architecture. Similarly, Qualcomm is said to use ARM’s newest Cortex-A715 cores, so the pairing of the latter and Cortex-X3 likely results in a performance uplift.

One Cortex-X3 core running at 3.20GHz

Two Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.80GHz

Two Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.80GHz

Three Cortex-A510 running at 2.00GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2* gets around 20% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and overall efficiency numbers are similar Although the chip runs cool, watching thermals closely (hopefully no goof ups this time) Overall 8 Gen 2 is a really solid chip — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 27, 2022

Yogesh did not mention if Qualcomm was preparing two versions of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we will wait and see if he receives an update in the coming days. For now, our first impression is that Qualcomm made a smart move, shifting to TSMC for its 4nm process. Evidence of this node’s superiority compared to Samsung’s 4nm technology is an earlier gaming benchmark test, where the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 beats Apple’s A15 Bionic. Looking at that test, we are excited to see how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will perform.

With Qualcomm having officially announced the dates of its annual Snapdragon Summit, it will not be long before we see what the company has in store for us. If you want to learn more about the upcoming flagship silicon, be sure to read out our detailed rumor roundup and be well-informed in advance.

News Source: Yogesh Brar