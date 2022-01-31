Exynos 2200 Appears in Netflix’s List of Compatible Mobile Chipsets That Can Stream in HD Quality

A ton of info is still undisclosed regarding Samsung’s flagship chipset, the Exynos 2200. Fortunately, future customers of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be happy to know that the SoC has been added to Netflix’s list of compatible smartphone silicon that can stream HD content.

Surprisingly, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Is yet to Make the List, Despite Being Announced Earlier Than the Exynos 2200

To stream HD content anywhere, a decent amount of processing power is required, and according to Netflix, the Exynos 2200 fits that profile, which is why it has made its way to the list. To remind you, Samsung’s flagship chipset features an octa-core processor and an Xclipse 920 GPU that is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, so as far as media consumption goes, the SoC will effortlessly handle that task.

Netflix Takes Microsoft + ActiBlizz Deal as an Endorsement of the Subscription Model

What we did notice was that the Exynos 2200’s closest competitors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000, were not included in the Netflix list. This is strange to see because both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 launched before the Exynos 2200 did, so it is a puzzling thing to witness. We also reported that the Dimensity 9000 is the fastest Android smartphone chipset in existence at this time, so that is another reason to have the chipset present on the list, but alas, Netflix has other plans.

Depending on which region you live in, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be available with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while others will be powered by the Exynos 2200. All members of the Galaxy S22 family will likely support the ability to stream Netflix’s HD content, and if the option is available for Exynos 2200 variants, then it will surely be for versions outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

We just have to wait for the official announcements to take place in early February, and perhaps Netflix will update its list shortly after.

