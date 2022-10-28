Exclusive PlayStation Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Benefits Revealed; Bundle Bonus, Combat Packs, PlayStation Party Bonus and More

The exclusive PlayStation Call of Duty Modern Warfare II benefits have been revealed via the official Call of Duty website.

Long has there been exclusive content for Call of Duty PlayStation players, but don’t expect exclusive modes for those playing on Sony’s platform this time around. As revealed via the Call of Duty website, and picked up by Charlie Intel, this year’s CoD installment will have benefits for PlayStation players in the form of additional load-outs, exclusive seasonally combat packs, PlayStation-exclusive monthly Double XP events, a Battle Pass Bundle Bonus, and additional weapon XP when playing in teams.

-- PS exclusive monthly Double XP events pic.twitter.com/M7ofbjUuis — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 27, 2022

With the upcoming Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, these benefits for PlayStation players are expected to end in upcoming CoD installments, although we aren’t really sure how ongoing contracts between Sony and Activision will be handled after the purchase has been finalized. Yesterday, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that the Call of Duty franchise will be treated the same way as Minecraft with the franchise being multi-platform. Like Sony, the UK Regulator (CMA) recently expressed its concerns over the deal, stating that it could lead to severe competition concerns.

“Acquiring ABK would significantly expand Microsoft’s own gaming library, adding some of the world’s best-selling and most recognizable franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush”, the CMA said in an extensive document. “The CMA is concerned that having full control over this powerful catalog, especially in light of Microsoft’s already strong position in gaming consoles, operating systems, and cloud infrastructure, could result in Microsoft harming consumers by impairing Sony’s—Microsoft’s closest gaming rival—ability to compete as well as that of other existing rivals and potential new entrants who could otherwise bring healthy competition through innovative multi-game subscriptions and cloud gaming services.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches today for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.