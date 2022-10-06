Menu
Company

Microsoft Activision-Blizzard Deal Approved Without Any Restrictions in Brazil

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 6, 2022, 03:12 AM EDT
Microsoft Activision blizzard

The Microsoft Activision-Blizzard deal has just been approved by the Brazilian government.

Although Sony earlier expressed to have deep concerns about the purchase by stating that the Call of Duty franchise is irreplaceable in the shooter genre and that Xbox exclusivity might very well influence console purchases, the Brazilian competition authority (CADE) has now approved the translation without any restrictions or concessions. This is rather interesting since the Brazilian authority is considered one of the more critical authorities.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Samsung Talks Next-Gen DRAM Solutions: 36 Gbps GDDR7, 32Gb DDR5 Memory, Over 1000 V-NAND Layers By 2030

Aside from approving the deal, the authority also mentioned that it’s not their job to protect Sony’s or PlayStation’s position or interests in the market. In addition, the response from Brazil notes that, even if Microsoft would make the Call of Duty or Activision library exclusive to Xbox, they don't believe it would make the market anti-competitive.

“With regard to the possibility of foreclosure in downstream markets, the analysis pointed out that, despite their relevance and popularity, Activision Blizzard's games - and especially the Call of Duty series - would not be essential assets for the activities of Microsoft's current and potential competitors in the console and digital game distribution markets (considering, in the latter, both digital shops and subscription services for multiple PC and console games). Thus, even if Activision Blizzard's game catalog were to become exclusive to Microsoft's ecosystem after the Transaction, the SG/CADE considers that such exclusivity would not result in a substantial reduction in the levels of competition in the downstream markets, even if it could translate into a competitive advantage for Microsoft”, a roughly translated part of the decision reads.

“It is also important to emphasize that the main objective of CADE's actions is the protection of competition as a means to promote the welfare of the Brazilian consumer, and not the defense of particular interests of specific competitors”, Brazil’s antitrust regulator continued, “In this sense, even if it is acknowledged that part of the PlayStation console users (from Sony) could decide to migrate to Xbox in case Activision Blizzard's games - and especially Call of Duty - become exclusive to Microsoft's ecosystem, the SG/CADE does not believe that such possibility represents, by itself, a risk to competition in the console market as a whole.

The response is quite extensive and can be read in full here. Please note that it’s written in Portuguese. With Brazil’s approval, it will be interesting to see how the other major regulators will handle the deal. As always, we will keep you updated.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order