Exclusive: Intel ‘Sapphire Rapids’ Xeon W3400, W2400 And W790 Chipset Launch Date And More

Okay so I have a short and sweet update on Intel's upcoming Sapphire Rapids-SP, Sapphire Rapids-112L and Sapphire Rapids-64L platforms. Officially dubbed the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 CPUs and powered by the company's W790 platform, Intel is gearing up for launch very very soon.

Intel's high core count work station processors are coming

While the company has found great success with Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs, the P-cores are limited to 8. Sapphire Rapids will fix this problem by offering high core count processors with up to 56 high performance cores. The CPUs are based on Intel 7 node and should be able to provide a much needed update to Intel's HEDT workstation side of things. The complete SKU list and details of the platform are also given below (courtesy of HXL) and without any further ado, here are the relevant dates:

Embargo Date: 15 Feb 2023 09:00 AM PT

15 Feb 2023 09:00 AM PT Review Embargo: 22 Feb 2023 09:00 AM PT

22 Feb 2023 09:00 AM PT Sales Embargo W-2400 + Intel W790 Chipset: 08 March to 22 March 2023

08 March to 22 March 2023 Sales Embargo W-3400: 12 April to 26 April 2023

The new platform is officially called the Expert 1S Workstation platform and will be based on the LGA 4677 socket. The flagship will be powered by 105 MB of L3 cache and have a TDP of 350W. 8-Channel DDR5-4800 memory will be available and up to 112 PCIe 5.0 CPU lanes are standard with the Sapphire Rapids 112L platform. We have previously seen benchmarks of these SKUs and they offer very impressive performance core-to-core (although AMD still has the edge due to higher number of cores).