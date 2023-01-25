Intel Xeon W9-3495X 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPU Spotted & Benchmarked

Intel's Xeon W9-3495X CPU which will be part of the upcoming Sapphire Rapids Workstation family has shown up in the Geekbench 5 database.

Intel Xeon W9-3495X 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPU Shows Up In Geekbench 5

The Intel Xeon W9-3495X will be the flagship SKU in the Xeon W-3400 family, featuring a total of 56 Golden Cove cores, 112 threads, and a total of 105 MB of L3 cache. The CPU will feature a base clock of 1.90 GHz and a boost clock of 4.8 GHz. The sample tested here reported a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz but the Geekbench log shows that it was only boosting to 3.2 GHz. The CPU was running on a Supermicro X13SWA-TF motherboard with 128 GB of DDR5-4800 memory running in an octa-channel mode.

Considering that this chip might be an engineering sample, the score is nothing to go by. The CPU scores 1284 points in single-core and 36990 points in multi-core which might be 46% faster than a Core i9-13900K CPU but the Xeon W9-3495X also packs over twice the cores and threads. We once again believe that this has to do with the chip being an engineering sample as indicated by those lowly clocks.

Intel Xeon W9-3495X ES Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 Xeon W9-3495X 37k Core i9-13900KS 26.8k Core i9-13900K 24.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Ryzen 9 7900X 19.3k Core i9-12900KS 19k Ryzen 9 7900 18.6k Core i9-13900T 17.3k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k Ryzen 7 7700 12.7k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 5 7600 11.3k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

Compared to the Threadripper PRO 5995WX, the CPU does lag behind a bit but the AMD part also has more cores and has an average score of around 40K points. The final Intel Xeon W9 silicon may as well be sitting above 40K points but we have to wait and see.

Intel is expected to launch its Sapphire Rapids Xeon workstation family including the flagship W9-3495X CPU in the coming months with a formal announcement scheduled for the 15th of February. The lineup will come in two flavors, the Xeon W-3400 and the Xeon W-2400, both of which will be featured on the brand-new Fishhawk Falls server platform under the W790 PCH.

Everything We Know About The Intel Fishhawk Falls "W790" Platform

The Intel W790 CPU platform will entirely utilize PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes coming from the CPU. All Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPUs including Xeon W-3400 & Xeon W-2400 have a vast amount of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes with the W-3400 family offering up to 112 and W-2400 offering up to 64 lanes directly from the CPU. In addition to the CPU lanes, the W790 'Fishhawk Falls' PCH is also going to offer 16 PCIe Gen 4.0, 12 PCIe Gen 3.0, and 8 SATA 3.0 ports. Following is a breakdown of the lanes available on the workstation/HEDT platform:

112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-3400)

64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-2400)

16 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)

12 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)

8 SATA III 6 GB/s Ports (W790 PCH)

Full features and specs of Intel's W790 Workstation/HEDT platform have leaked. (Image Credits: HXL)

As for the memory configurations, the Intel Xeon W-3400 CPUs will offer 8-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel while Xeon W-2400 CPUs will offer 4-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel on the W790 platform. The Xeon W-3400 CPUs can support up to 4 TB while the W-2400 CPUs can support up to 2 TB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-4800 out of the box.

Intel Xeon W-3400 - 8-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 4 TB Capacities / ECC)

Intel Xeon W-2400 - 4-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 2 TB Capacities / ECC)

All Intel Sapphire Rapids Workstation & HEDT CPUs will come with IA & memory performance tuning options. It is stated that these unlocked performance tuning features will only be available on select SKUs. There will also be integrated Intel Wi-Fi (CNVi) support, up to 14 USB 2 ports, an insane 25 USB 3 ports (5 Gen2x2, 10 Gen2, 10 Gen1), and there will also be VROC PCIe/SATA raid support on the platform. The following are the main features as highlighted by Intel itself:

Intel vPro for Workstations with Intel Advanced Management Technology

Remote management, virtualization, and security features consistent with Enterprise PCs

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E Support with W790 & W680

Intel Platform Trust Technology (C741, C621, C621A, C422 & X299 Limited)

Intel Boot Guard

Up To x8 DMI Processor-To-Chipset Connection

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) Support with W790 & W680

Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes with W790 & W680

Intel Ethernet Connection Support (Integrated I219-LM / Discrete I225-LM)

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost L3 Cache Memory Support Max PCIe Gen5 Lanes TDP Xeon W9-3495X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 56/112 1.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 105 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 350W Xeon W9-3475X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 36/72 2.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 82.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3465X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 28/56 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 75.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3455 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 67.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W7-3445 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 52.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3435X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.1 GHz 4.7GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3433 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W5-3425 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3423 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W7-2495X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 45.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W7-2475X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 37.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W5-2465X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 3.1 GHz 4.7GHz 33.7 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 10/20 3.1 GHz 4.6 GHz 26.2 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 175W Xeon W5-2435 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 22.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 165W Xeon W3-2425 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/12 3.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 130W Xeon W3-2423 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/6 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 110W

Which Intel 2023 Desktop/Workstation CPU family are you interested in the most? Intel Raptor Lake Refresh

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-2400

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W-3400

Intel Core i9-13900KS

None Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Benchleaks