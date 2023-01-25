Intel Xeon W9-3495X 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPU Spotted & Benchmarked

Intel's Xeon W9-3495X CPU which will be part of the upcoming Sapphire Rapids Workstation family has shown up in the Geekbench 5 database.
Intel Xeon W9-3495X 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPU Shows Up In Geekbench 5
The Intel Xeon W9-3495X will be the flagship SKU in the Xeon W-3400 family, featuring a total of 56 Golden Cove cores, 112 threads, and a total of 105 MB of L3 cache. The CPU will feature a base clock of 1.90 GHz and a boost clock of 4.8 GHz. The sample tested here reported a maximum frequency of 4.6 GHz but the Geekbench log shows that it was only boosting to 3.2 GHz. The CPU was running on a Supermicro X13SWA-TF motherboard with 128 GB of DDR5-4800 memory running in an octa-channel mode.
Considering that this chip might be an engineering sample, the score is nothing to go by. The CPU scores 1284 points in single-core and 36990 points in multi-core which might be 46% faster than a Core i9-13900K CPU but the Xeon W9-3495X also packs over twice the cores and threads. We once again believe that this has to do with the chip being an engineering sample as indicated by those lowly clocks.
Intel Xeon W9-3495X ES Multi-Thread CPU Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Compared to the Threadripper PRO 5995WX, the CPU does lag behind a bit but the AMD part also has more cores and has an average score of around 40K points. The final Intel Xeon W9 silicon may as well be sitting above 40K points but we have to wait and see.
Intel is expected to launch its Sapphire Rapids Xeon workstation family including the flagship W9-3495X CPU in the coming months with a formal announcement scheduled for the 15th of February. The lineup will come in two flavors, the Xeon W-3400 and the Xeon W-2400, both of which will be featured on the brand-new Fishhawk Falls server platform under the W790 PCH.
Everything We Know About The Intel Fishhawk Falls "W790" Platform
The Intel W790 CPU platform will entirely utilize PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes coming from the CPU. All Sapphire Rapids Workstation CPUs including Xeon W-3400 & Xeon W-2400 have a vast amount of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes with the W-3400 family offering up to 112 and W-2400 offering up to 64 lanes directly from the CPU. In addition to the CPU lanes, the W790 'Fishhawk Falls' PCH is also going to offer 16 PCIe Gen 4.0, 12 PCIe Gen 3.0, and 8 SATA 3.0 ports. Following is a breakdown of the lanes available on the workstation/HEDT platform:
- 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-3400)
- 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes (Xeon W-2400)
- 16 PCIe Gen 4.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)
- 12 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes (W790 PCH)
- 8 SATA III 6 GB/s Ports (W790 PCH)
As for the memory configurations, the Intel Xeon W-3400 CPUs will offer 8-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel while Xeon W-2400 CPUs will offer 4-channel DDR5 support with 2 DIMMs supported per channel on the W790 platform. The Xeon W-3400 CPUs can support up to 4 TB while the W-2400 CPUs can support up to 2 TB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-4800 out of the box.
- Intel Xeon W-3400 - 8-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 4 TB Capacities / ECC)
- Intel Xeon W-2400 - 4-Channel DDR5-4800 (Up To 2 TB Capacities / ECC)
All Intel Sapphire Rapids Workstation & HEDT CPUs will come with IA & memory performance tuning options. It is stated that these unlocked performance tuning features will only be available on select SKUs. There will also be integrated Intel Wi-Fi (CNVi) support, up to 14 USB 2 ports, an insane 25 USB 3 ports (5 Gen2x2, 10 Gen2, 10 Gen1), and there will also be VROC PCIe/SATA raid support on the platform. The following are the main features as highlighted by Intel itself:
- Intel vPro for Workstations with Intel Advanced Management Technology
- Remote management, virtualization, and security features consistent with Enterprise PCs
- Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E Support with W790 & W680
- Intel Platform Trust Technology (C741, C621, C621A, C422 & X299 Limited)
- Intel Boot Guard
- Up To x8 DMI Processor-To-Chipset Connection
- Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) Support with W790 & W680
- Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes with W790 & W680
- Intel Ethernet Connection Support (Integrated I219-LM / Discrete I225-LM)
Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Max Boost
|L3 Cache
|Memory Support
|Max PCIe Gen5 Lanes
|TDP
|Xeon W9-3495X
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|56/112
|1.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|105 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|350W
|Xeon W9-3475X
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|36/72
|2.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|82.5 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|300W
|Xeon W7-3465X
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|28/56
|2.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|75.0 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|300W
|Xeon W7-3455
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|24/48
|2.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|67.5 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|270W
|Xeon W7-3445
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|20/40
|2.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|52.5 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|270W
|Xeon W5-3435X
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|16/32
|2.1 GHz
|4.7GHz
|45.0 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|270W
|Xeon W5-3433
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|16/32
|2.0 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|45.0 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|220W
|Xeon W5-3425
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|12/24
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|30.0 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|270W
|Xeon W5-3423
|Golden Cove (MCM)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|12/24
|2.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|30.0 MB
|8-Channel DDR5
|112 Gen 5
|220W
|Xeon W7-2495X
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|24/48
|2.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|45.0 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|225W
|Xeon W7-2475X
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|20/40
|2.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|37.5 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|225W
|Xeon W5-2465X
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|16/32
|3.1 GHz
|4.7GHz
|33.7 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|200W
|Xeon W5-2445X
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|12/24
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|30.0 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|200W
|Xeon W5-2445
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|10/20
|3.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|26.2 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|175W
|Xeon W5-2435
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|8/16
|3.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|22.5 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|165W
|Xeon W3-2425
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|6/12
|3.0 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|15.0 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|130W
|Xeon W3-2423
|Golden Cove (Mono)
|10nm ESF 'Intel 7'
|6/6
|2.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|15.0 MB
|4-Channel DDR5
|64 Gen 5
|110W
News Source: Benchleaks
