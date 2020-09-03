Exclusive: Intel Chief Communications Officer And CVP Claire Dixon Resigns

Back in July 2019, Intel hired Claire Dixon to lead corporate communications and events as Chief Communications Officer and Corporate Vice President. According to our sources, Claire has resigned from her position. This is a developing story and may be updated intermittently and without notification.

Intel Chief Communications Officer Claire Dixon Resigns

From what we are hearing, the departure appears to be an amicable one. We will update the story if and when we get more details. Claire's bio from her hire back in June is available on Intel's Newsroom: