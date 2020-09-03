Exclusive: Intel Chief Communications Officer And CVP Claire Dixon Resigns
Back in July 2019, Intel hired Claire Dixon to lead corporate communications and events as Chief Communications Officer and Corporate Vice President. According to our sources, Claire has resigned from her position. This is a developing story and may be updated intermittently and without notification.
Intel Chief Communications Officer Claire Dixon Resigns
From what we are hearing, the departure appears to be an amicable one. We will update the story if and when we get more details. Claire's bio from her hire back in June is available on Intel's Newsroom:
“Claire is a world-class communications leader and team-builder,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “She brings with her a wealth of global experience across enterprise technology and consumer industries and will be a tremendous addition to Intel’s leadership team.”
“I’m delighted to be joining the management team at this critical moment in the company’s history,” Dixon said. “Intel has an amazing heritage and a tremendous opportunity ahead. Communications has a vital role to play in Intel’s continuing transformation, from evolving the culture to building reputation and trust with key stakeholders and creating a compelling narrative. “
Dixon joins Intel from VMware, where she was senior vice president and chief communications officer since 2017. At VMware, Dixon served on the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the global communications organization. Prior to VMware, Dixon spent four years as vice president of global communications at eBay, where she worked with Swan on the spin out of PayPal. Dixon has also held senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever when based in U.K.
