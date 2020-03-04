  ⋮  

EVGA Intros The B5 Power Supplies That Combine Reliability, Performance, And Affordability Up To 850 Watts

EVGA has introduced its latest B5 series, the latest power supplies to carry on the EVGA tradition of reliability, performance, and affordability. There is a list of great features about the new flagship for EVGA 80 PLUS Certified Bronze power supplies which have been listed below.

EVGA Intros Its B5 Series Power Supplies - Affordable 80 Plus Bronze Rated and Up To 850 Watts

The EVGA B5 series power supplies come in four variants which include the $79.99 US 550W variant, a $89.99 US 650W variant, a $109.99 US 750W variant and finally, the $129.99 US 850W variant. Following are some of the features of the B5 series:

EVGA’s Announces BA and B5 Series PSUs at CES 2020

  • Fully Modular, Small-size
    The B5 power supplies provide maximum flexibility for system builders with a fully modular design and a small chassis across all models. At 150mm length, the B5 power supplies provide solid, affordable power for all manner of system builds and cases.
  • Safe & Reliable Japanese Capacitors
    Next, the B5 power supplies feature one of the most important standards for reliability - Japanese capacitors. Featuring 100% Japanese capacitors on the 850W and 750W models*, the B5 power supplies will provide safe and reliable power for years to come. 650W B5 and 550W B5 models use a Japanese main capacitor
  • Silent, Long-lasting 135MM Fluid-Dynamic Bearing Fan with ECO MODE
    The ultra-quiet 135mm FDB fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile create a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.

  • Efficiency and Regulation Designed for the Modern PC
    Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89% efficient - well above 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability.
  • Full Suite Of Protective Measures To Go Along With A 5 Year Warranty
    It features many protections to make sure it lasts as long as it can. It has over-current protection, over-power protection, over-temperature protection, over-voltage protection, short circuit protection, and under-voltage protection.

This power supply is a really good option for the budget PC builders with up to a wattage of 850 watts. It features the bronze certification, so it is power efficient. You can't go wrong with this power supply for the next budget build.

