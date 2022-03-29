EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid Graphics Card Rocks Dual 16-Pin Connectors For Over 1200W Power

EVGA has been teasing its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid for a while which has now been unveiled by Vince Lucido himself.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid Graphics Card Has An Insane PCB Design, Uses Dual 16-Pin Connectors & A Hybrid Cooler

Compared to the 3090 KINGPIN, the new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybird rocks a dual-tone black/silver color scheme and has the same flip OLED panel on the side. The card features a hybrid cooling design, featuring a large fan that cools the pure-copper heatsink underneath the shroud alongside a 360mm AIO radiator. Display outputs include the standard triple DVI and a single HDMI output.

What's interesting is the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid PCB shot which shows a new and updated design with gold traces and a new power management system. There is a triple BIOS that should feature Normal, OC, and LN2 profiles while PROBIT support is also included, allowing you to analyze several GPU power metrics at once. The card is going to be extremely power-hungry and will require dual 16-pin connectors to boot.

This is only the second card to feature dual 16-pin connectors and will require at least six 8-pin connectors to adapt to the 16-pin cables. This allows for up to 1275W of power to be directed to the card though the actual TGP should be close to 550W and only custom BIOS's will unlock higher power limits. This should be expected since the EVGA is targetting LN2 and serious overclockers with this beast.

The change of PCB also means that existing Hydro Copper water blocks will not be compatible with the new card which means users who plan on upgrading to the 'Ti' model will have to purchase brand new water blocks. The card is expected to be priced at a very high premium over the already outrageous $1999 US price of the reference model.