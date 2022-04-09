EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Card Features A Powerful 28 Phase VRM PCB, Full GA102 GPU Lapped & Ready For LN2 Record Breaking

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN is one of the two graphics cards featuring the full GA102 GPU core that is designed purely for LN2 overclocking. It's a powerhouse of a design that is being eyed by hardcore enthusiasts and overclockers due to such a powerful design choice.

KINGPIN, EVGA's Flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card, Has A Behometh 28 Phase PCB Designed For LN2 Overclocking

While KINGPIN aka Vince Lucido has already shared the first look of the graphics card itself, it turns out overclocker Biso Biso of Team EVGA and Extreme Overclockers of Korea (Republic) has shared the first pictures of the full PCB that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card would rock. As expected, the PCB is an engineering marvel and just like the GALAX HOF, comes with a 28 phase VRM design.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid Graphics Card Rocks Dual 16-Pin Connectors For Over 1200W Power

This is only the second card to feature dual 16-pin connectors and will require at least six 8-pin connectors to adapt to the 16-pin cables. This allows for up to 1275W of power to be directed to the card through the actual TGP should be close to 550W and only custom BIOS's will unlock higher power limits. This should be expected since the EVGA is targetting LN2 and serious overclockers with this beast.

You can see the premium nature of this card through its gold traces, both on the front and back. The PCB itself features several pure copper heatsinks covering the VRMs. There is a triple BIOS that should feature Normal, OC, and LN2 profiles while PROBIT support is also included, allowing you to analyze several GPU power metrics at once. On a funnier note, the PCB did get damaged during its shipping but it was a single inductor that fell off and it was simple solder job for the pro overclocker to fix. The full GA102-350 GPU on the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has already been lapped and is currently prepped for serious LN2 overclocking to break some world records.











The change of PCB also means that existing Hydro Copper water blocks will not be compatible with the new card which means users who plan on upgrading to the 'Ti' model will have to purchase brand new water blocks. The card is expected to be priced at a very high premium over the already outrageous $1999 US price of the reference model.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid Graphics Card With 360mm AIO Cooling (Image Credits: Videocardz):