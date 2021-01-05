EVERSPACE 2 Launches January 18th on Steam Early Access

EVERSPACE 2, the sequel to 2017's roguelite space shooter, will debut in about two weeks on Steam Early Access as announced in a press release by developer ROCKFISH Games.

Michael Schade, CEO & co-founder of ROCKFISH Games, said:

After multiple rounds of community testing by some 2,000 players, and great feedback from various gaming outlets and content creators on the closed Beta, EVERSPACE 2 is ready for Early Access. We can’t wait to receive feedback on the initial release version from space game enthusiasts on Steam and GOG. Of course, the game is far from being finished. On top of the two star systems, EVERSPACE 2 pilots will be able to explore in Early Access at launch, we plan to have four to six more as well as several additional player ship subclasses beyond the Interceptor, Sentinel, Striker, Gunship, and Scout at launch, to be gradually added on a quarterly basis. In the final game, players will also be able to enjoy twice as much story content plus lots of worthwhile endgame activities. We look forward to working closely with our community over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to make an outstanding narrative-driven open-world space looter shooter.

EVERSPACE 2, just like its predecessor, was crowdfunded through Kickstarter a little over a year ago with €503.478 in pledges. On Steam Early Access, the game will be initially priced at €37.99 / $39.99 / £31.99, featuring professional voice acting (in English language) for the first 12+ hours of the story campaign and several side missions that take place in the first two star systems of the final game. The 1.0 release is currently scheduled to launch at some point in the first half of 2022; at that point, EVERSPACE 2 will get a price increase, but also support for Mac and Linux as well as many other UI and text localizations (German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean).

The initial version will provide at least 25 hours of gameplay, according to the developers. Also, following the community's request, EVERSPACE 2 will already offer 'fully configurable HOTAS support and presets for popular Logitech and Thrustmaster joysticks hardware setups'.