EVERSPACE 2 Exceeded ‘Wildest Expectations’, Says Dev; Now Out on GeForce NOW, Too

EVERSPACE 2 launched only a few days ago on Steam Early Access and already the developers are boasting its sales performance.

Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of ROCKFISH Games, said:

EVERSPACE 2’s start in Early Access and GiD exceeded our wildest expectations. So far, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans and press all over the world. After we started Early Access with more than 260,000 wishlist entries on Steam, we were very confident, however, we would never have dared to dream that we would land at number 1 in the worldwide Steam Charts in no time. After a few hours, we saw over 3,000 simultaneous players which is more than double the record of the lower-priced, original EVERSPACE in its first big sale. With currently 94% positive reviews, we seem to have hit the bulls-eye with tens of thousands of space shooter fans. We are super grateful for tens of thousands daring space pilots pulling the trigger on an unusually high-priced Early Access game, which is a heart-warming reward for all the hard work, love and dedication our talented team poured into this initial release version, despite everyone working from home since March, last year. There’s a lot for EVERSPACE fans to look forward to as we work towards release in 2022. We plan to share our first roadmap within the next few days after we have browsed through all the community feedback on the initial release version of EVERSPACE 2.

Today, NVIDIA and ROCKFISH are also announcing the game's availability on GeForce NOW, by the way.

George Scotto, Developer Relations Account Manager EMEAI at NVIDIA, stated: