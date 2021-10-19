EVERSPACE 2 is Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 21; Full Release Delayed to 2023

You've read the title correctly, folks. Rockfish Games announced that they are partnering with Microsoft to bring EVERSPACE 2 to the Windows Store through Xbox Game Pass's Game Preview feature. The game will be available on the Microsoft-owned service on October 21, 2021. The game will also be available as a pay per download standalone release for $39.99.

Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of Rockfish Games, had the following to say:

After our successful partnership launching the original EVERSPACE as an ID@Xbox title in Xbox Game Preview and bringing the game to Game Pass post full release, we’re thrilled to work again with our friends at Microsoft to bring even more fast-paced space shooter action to Windows 10 and Xbox platforms with EVERSPACE 2. The deal not only enables space pilots with Game Pass to jump in the cockpit early, but it also provides extra funding for our team to complete the story campaign as promised, really nail the endgame, and keep pushing the envelope on all platforms.

The head of ID@Xbox Chris Carla had the following to say regarding the upcoming release of Everspace 2 on Game Pass:

The ROCKFISH Games team has an exceptional track record of delivering visually stunning and addicting space shooters on all sorts of platforms for some fifteen years, and we’re excited to have their latest, highly-praised work coming to the Windows 10, 11, and Xbox platform. ith best-in-class graphics, an engaging looter-shooter game loop, accessible space combat and exploration, tight controls for both keyboard + mouse and gamepad, plus the open development approach from a talented veteran team, EVERSPACE 2 is just a perfect fit for Xbox Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, this announcement has come with some bad news. While the third major EVERSPACE 2 content update, Khaït Nebula, is on track to be officially released on November 3rd with an experimental release on Steam scheduled for October 22, Rockfish Games has decided to push back the simultaneous full release on PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), Xbox, and PlayStation to early 2023. In a bit of light-side news, the game has recently announced its compatibility with GeForce NOW.