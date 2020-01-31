Eve Technology Shows off the Spectrum Monitors, Designed for Gamers

Eve's Spectrum line of gaming displays features three 27-inch models. Eve Technology is known for its crowd-developed 2-in-1 Eve V notebook, which was introduced a couple of years ago. Eve Technology has launched its first crowd-developed displays, and the Spectrum monitors are specifically designed for games, these monitors also utilize some of the industry's first QHD IPS panels that feature up to a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Eve's Spectrum line of gaming displays offers either 1440p at 165 Hz, 1440p at 240 Hz, or 4K resolution at 144 Hz.

The Spectrum line of gaming display offers three different models, and the basic model has a 1440p resolution, 450 nits of maximum brightness, and up to a 165 Hz refresh rate. The model that has the fastest refresh rate offers a 1440p resolution, 750 nits for maximum brightness, and has a refresh rate of 240 Hz. The advanced model features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and has a max brightness of 750 nits and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Each of these monitors utilizes an 8-bit + AFRC IPS panel from LG, which is equipped with proprietary backlighting, and these monitors use a special polarizer that enables the LCDs to display 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

All of these monitors feature VESA's Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology and are AMD FreeSync Premium Pro as well as NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible certified. These displays also support HDR10 and are either VESA DisplayHDR 400 or 600 certified, depending on the model.

Connectivity is one of the best features of Eve's Spectrum monitors, all of these models feature one DisplayPort input and output, one HDMI input, and two USB-C inputs with one supporting up to 100-watts of power delivery. In addition to those ports, these monitors feature a triple-port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A.

Since these displays are aimed at gamers, these monitors don't come with a stand, the stand for these monitors will cost an additional $99. These monitor's minimalistic design doesn't let on about their gaming nature.

The basic model is currently priced at $349, while the 240 Hz model is priced at $489, and the 4K model is priced at $589. These prices are just pre-order prices and are require committing to buying the hardware before it ships. If buyers want to see some reviews, they will have to wait to buy until after quarter 3 of 2020. Eve Technology has stated that the prices of these monitors will increase when these monitors hit the market.