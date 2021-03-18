Epic Games Store Social Side Will Be Soon Boosted by a Party System

It's no mystery that the Epic Games Store still lacks certain features of a much more platform like Valve's Steam. That includes the social side of the platform, but Epic is planning to fix that in the future by introducing a party system.

Party System Intro

In the future, the Epic Games Launcher will feature a new party system that enables players to group together and communicate via voice, text, and more. You’ll drop in or drop out at any point of a party experience with shared controls among all teammates. Talk to your friends and teammates whether you are playing a game or hanging out while searching for a new game to play together.

Party Window

The Party System coming soon will feature an “Active Party Window”, a dedicated window for the Party you are actively engaging in. In this window you’ll have a host of options with your friends and teammates to communicate and play. Share your latest highlights to convince your friends to play a game with you or kick off a match with only a few friends in the group while being able to continue talking to your entire Party.

Drop In / Drop Out Parties

There will be no single owner of the party, so if a friend needs to head offline, the remainder of the Party will continue on. Inside the window, each party member will have control of their own audio and video options. You can also invite other players and lock the party.

Continue the Party In-Game

The addition of the Party Window will also feature In-Game Party Representation. A simplified view of the party will be toggleable while in-game, showing party members and their status.