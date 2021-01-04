Epic Games Acquired Cary Towne Center to Make It Into Its New, Massive Campus HQ

Epic Games announced yesterday that it reached an agreement with Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties to acquire ownership of the Cary Towne Center. The massive area (980,000-square-foot and 87-acre) and its facilities will be converted into the new Epic Games campus 'HQ', with the goal to start work this year and eventually move here from their current location at Crossroads Boulevards by 2024. Epic is also apparently already talking with the Town of Cary (North Carolina) to explore ways this property might be used by the local community, too.

Cary, NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said:

We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business. We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.

Jason Davis, Managing Director at Turnbridge Equities, added:

Epic shares our vision for transforming Cary Towne Center into a vibrant community space. This sale is further validation of our value-driven investment strategy, and the property could not be placed in better hands. After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of.

This acquisition could be a hint that Epic Games is planning to expand its workforce over the next few years, perhaps in order to work on new game projects while the Golden Goose that is Fortnite continues to be updated and improved. After all, the press release does mention the new campus will 'accommodate the company's long-term growth'.