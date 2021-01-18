Enderal: Forgotten Stories Dev SureAI Is Working on a Commercial Game

SureAI, the development team behind The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's total conversion mod Enderal: Forgotten Stories, has now officially stopped updating Enderal in order to work on a commercial game. The news came alongside the release of the very last patch (1.6.4.0).

This patch will be the final one for Enderal, because we no longer have the amount of free time we used to have to keep on patching it! This also means that we will not create a port for Skyrim Special Edition. SureAI is currently working on a new, commercial project which will hopefully be announced this year. So stay tuned for news and keep an eye on our social media channels.

SureAI, which had previously worked on a total conversion mod for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion called Nehrim: At Fate's Edge (set in the same world of Enderal), undoubtedly gained a huge following after their latest project. Enderal: Forgotten Stories currently sits at a 92% rating with recent reviews and an even higher 94% rating with overall reviews, showing that the total conversion mod was a huge success. As long as you own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (classic, not the Special Edition), you can simply add it to your Steam library for free via its store page.

An open world with its own lore and hand-crafted, detailed and diverse landscapes – explore deserts, heathlands, forests, jungles, mountains, and more.

An unconventional story with believable characters and psychological undercurrents.

German and English voice acting by professional voice over artists.

Multi-faceted, believable characters with own ambitions and motivations.

Overhauled gameplay with classes, experience points, survival mechanics and challenging combat.

An overhauled skill system with classes and new special abilities.

A housing system allowing the player to design their own homes.

30 to 125 hours of expected playtime. Added in Forgotten Stories Two "crafting classes" that utilize alchemy and enchanting for combat – use potions to shapeshift into a werewolf as the Lycantrope, use enchanting to craft spirit companions as the Phasmalist.

Improved performance and stability for a smooth experience.

Twelve new sidequests and two non-linear guild questlines: Work your way up the Golden Sickle, Enderal's merchants guild and infiltrate the ranks of the Rhalâta, the enigmatic cult ruling the Undercity.

Reworked and improved crafting, spells, and much more.

In related news, Lead Writer Nicolas Lietzau recently released a novel set in the world of Enderal: Forgotten Stories; you can pick that up here.