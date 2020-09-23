Emtek is a South Korean brand which, according to VideoCardz, has announced the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB, which features maximum power consumption of up to 410 watts. This higher power consumption is a substantial increase from the originally released specifications for the Founders Edition, which had a maximum power consumption of up to 350 watts. Sadly, the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet is exclusive to South Korea and is unlikely to receive a worldwide release.

Emtek Introduces the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet graphics card that features a TDP of up to 410 watts

The Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet graphics card's higher power consumption requires a large cooler, which is very easily noticed when looking at the sides of this graphics card. The Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet graphics card uses the higher power consumption is due to the larger higher boost clock, featuring a 1,785 MHz, which is a 5.3% improvement when compared to the Founders Edition that has a boost clock of 1,695 MHz.

Origin PC Reveals The BIG O Gaming PC, PC and Xbox 360 combined.

The rest of the specifications for this graphics card is the same as the Founders Edition; this includes 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores, and 82 Ray tracing cores. This graphics card features a total of 24 GB of 19.5 Gbps GDDR6X memory, which offers a memory bandwidth of up to an astounding 936.2 GBps.

The design of the Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet graphics card is also substantially different when compared to the Founders Edition graphics card. The overall design of the graphics card features this crystalline pattern and this wide color scheme.

This graphics card features not only the large heatsink but also three RGB fans that make this graphics card have the dimensions of 304 x 136 x 60 mm.

The Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet graphics card features the same ports found on the Founders Edition graphics card. Emtek's graphics card features one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a ports, easily allowing up to four monitors to be connected to this graphics card.

Since Emtek is a South Korean brand, any PC builder outside of South Korea won't get their hands on this graphics card.