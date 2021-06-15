ELEX II Announced by Piranha Bytes, Launching in 2021 with Actual Flying
Today, THQ Nordic announced ELEX II, the sequel to the 2017 open world RPG developed by Piranha Bytes. The game is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X; the official press release says there's no release date yet, but the Steam page lists a generic 2021 window. We've contacted THQ Nordic PR and said the goal is to release this year, though it's not assured yet.
ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan – with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack, you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want.
Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax has to go on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders and find his own son, Dex, who got separated from him …
Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.
The game allows you to:
- explore the planet of Magalan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the map and even fly!
- interact with a lived-in world, full of unique NPCs, who
- will remember what you’ve done and react accordingly
- will join or leave your group depending on how you behave
- are able to be killed, which will have an effect on the story
- engage in fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system
- experience a story where your actions have consequences, immersing you in a world of moral decisions
We also got the very first in-game screenshots and the cinematic (not in-game) announcement trailer below.
