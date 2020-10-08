Upcoming Free The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Extended Cut Mod for PC/XO Overhauls the Game’s Main Storyline

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Extended Cut is an upcoming main storyline overhaul mod for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC and Xbox One.

The mod is slated for a release next year and will add new quests, choices, challenges and characters to Bethesda’s 2016 version of Skyrim. In addition to this, the Extended Cut will offer improved factions, new locations, dynamic followers, modular compatibility and mod integrations.

Down below you’ll find the teaser trailer for the upcoming modification, which does look promising for sure.

The website for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Extended Cut is currently under construction, but will offer more details once finished.

Published by Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released back in 2011. An enhanced edition of the title, packing graphical enhancements and various other improvements, was released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 in 2016. The title was later released on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of PC mods to consoles. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with Mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.

