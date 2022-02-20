Elden Ring Showcased in Final Overview Trailer Ahead of Launch

FromSoftware's Elden Ring is at last only five days away from its launch date. To drum up even more hype (as if there was any need), publisher Bandai Namco has released a brand new overview trailer that's six and a half minutes long. We've embedded it below, though you'll have to jump to YouTube to watch it due to age restrictions.

Featuring worldbuilding made by George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring aims to be the next evolution in the Soulslike formula with its open world design, stealth elements, mounted combat, and reduced stress for players. The developers recently shared the official PC system requirements; as a reminder, we previously learned that ray tracing would be added to Elden Ring at some point after the release. It's fair to presume system requirements to be quite a bit higher for playing with ray tracing enabled, though.

Elden Ring Official PC System Requirements Revealed; i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X, GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56, 16 GB RAM Recommended

THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

• A Vast World Full of Excitement

A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.

• Create your Own Character

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.

• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.

• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.