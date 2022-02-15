Elden Ring Official PC System Requirements Revealed; i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X, GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56, 16 GB RAM Recommended

The Elden Ring official PC system requirements have been revealed today, following last week's reveal and subsequent removal of the minimum requirements.

Both the minimum and recommended requirements are quite high, compared to similar games and recent open-world games, as the game requires an i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, 12 GB RAM, and GTX 1060, 3 GB or Radeon RX 580, 4 GB GPU. Recommended requirements are obviously steeper, as they include i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X, 16 GB RAM, GTX 1070, or RX Vega 56 GPU. It is mentioned that requirements may change after release, so it is likely that optimization will improve with future updates.

Elden Ring Minimum PC System Requirements Revealed; Will Use DX12

Elden Ring launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 25th worldwide.