Elden Ring Official PC System Requirements Revealed; i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X, GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56, 16 GB RAM Recommended
The Elden Ring official PC system requirements have been revealed today, following last week's reveal and subsequent removal of the minimum requirements.
Both the minimum and recommended requirements are quite high, compared to similar games and recent open-world games, as the game requires an i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, 12 GB RAM, and GTX 1060, 3 GB or Radeon RX 580, 4 GB GPU. Recommended requirements are obviously steeper, as they include i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X, 16 GB RAM, GTX 1070, or RX Vega 56 GPU. It is mentioned that requirements may change after release, so it is likely that optimization will improve with future updates.
Elden Ring launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 25th worldwide.
THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG
Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
• A Vast World Full of Excitement
A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment.
• Create your Own Character
In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic.
• An Epic Drama Born from a Myth
A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between.
• Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others
In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.
