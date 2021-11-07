Elden Ring Tech Features Revealed; Ray Tracing Coming to PC/PS5/XSX via Patch, Frame Rate Limited to 60FPS even on PC
Bandai Namco Entertainment has shared a detailed outlook of the main tech features available for Elden Ring (such as maximum resolution, frame rate, HDR support, et cetera) across all of the supported platforms.
The biggest news is that Elden Ring will support ray tracing in some form on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, though it'll happen post-launch with a patch. On the downside, however, owners of high refresh rate displays will be disappointed to learn that the frame rate is locked to a maximum of 60 FPS even on PC.
It's likely the community will be able to fix that soon enough with mods and/or tweaks, but even so, we would have expected better from a triple-A game due in 2022. We would also have loved some confirmation of AMD FSR and/or NVIDIA DLSS support, but none were given so far.
Elden Ring was recently delayed a bit and will now launch in late February, but at least some lucky fans will have the chance to play it soon enough through the Closed Network Test due next week on consoles. Before that, though, expect an impressions piece from one of our editors.
PC
- Maximum resolution*: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS
- HDR*: Supported
- Raytracing (via patch): Supported
PlayStation
PS4 PS4Pro PS5 Maximum resolution* Up to 1920x1080P Up to 3200x1800P¹ Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS² HDR* Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - Supported
The PS4 version can be ported to PS5 and the save data can be transferred to the newest generation. However, the PS5 version cannot be ported to PS4. If you port your PS4 game to PS5 and continue to play, your saves files cannot be transferred back to PS4.
Xbox
X1 (X1S) X1X XSS XSX Maximum resolution* Up to 1600x900P Up to 3840x2160P Up to 2560x1440P Up to 3840x2160P Framerate Up to 30 FPS Up to 30 FPS Up to 60 FPS² Up to 60 FPS² HDR* X1 not supported Supported Raytracing (via patch) - - - Supported
Full cross-generation compatibility. Elden Ring can be ported between both generations and the save data can be transferred.
Notes
*4K and HDR require a compatible 4K and HDR compatible TV or display
¹ with Checkerboard
² with Performance mode
- Performance priority mode: adjusts screen resolution and load balancer to approach 60 FPS.
- Resolution priority mode: load balance functions at a fixed max resolution, with a lower limit of 30 FPS.
- There are differences in the display of grass and other ground objects depending on the console.
