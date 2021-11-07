Elden Ring Tech Features Revealed; Ray Tracing Coming to PC/PS5/XSX via Patch, Frame Rate Limited to 60FPS even on PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment has shared a detailed outlook of the main tech features available for Elden Ring (such as maximum resolution, frame rate, HDR support, et cetera) across all of the supported platforms.

The biggest news is that Elden Ring will support ray tracing in some form on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, though it'll happen post-launch with a patch. On the downside, however, owners of high refresh rate displays will be disappointed to learn that the frame rate is locked to a maximum of 60 FPS even on PC.

It's likely the community will be able to fix that soon enough with mods and/or tweaks, but even so, we would have expected better from a triple-A game due in 2022. We would also have loved some confirmation of AMD FSR and/or NVIDIA DLSS support, but none were given so far.

Elden Ring was recently delayed a bit and will now launch in late February, but at least some lucky fans will have the chance to play it soon enough through the Closed Network Test due next week on consoles. Before that, though, expect an impressions piece from one of our editors.