Elden Ring’s World Is More “Grandiose” Than Ever; Will Feature A More Involved Personal Narrative, Expanded Environmental Storytelling – Rumor

The Elden Ring world and lore are more grandiose than ever, featuring a level of depth that has never been seen in previous games developed by From Software, according to a report from an insider.

Omnipotent recently shared some interesting new tidbits regarding the game's lore and world on the ResetEra forums. Having been written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, the Elden Ring lore features a history that delves into the politics of the world, all the major powers in it and how they had an impact on the current state of the game's world. These have always been present, to some extent, in From Software's previous games, but they will be more important than ever, and not easy to miss elements.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Become a “Best Of” Game With Over 60 Multiplayer Maps; Will Include MW2 Maps – Rumor

Martin’s best qualities are his incredibly detailed world-building through his ability to create believable, living, breathing worlds that have a large sense of scope and an almost encyclopedic sense of history. On top of that he has a great knack for bringing in well trodden concepts and ideas in the realm of fantasy and making them interesting either by twisting them or by their placement in a larger whole. That is what’s being brought to the table here. A history that delves into the statecraft of this world, political confrontations, its major players and powers and other important presences whose influences and impact can be felt into this day.

The scope of the world, lore, and narrative in Elden Ring will be more grandiose than ever to match the scope of the actual game. Surprisingly, the tone will be slightly different than in previous games from the studio: it will be slightly brighter than usual, but it will still feature some dark elements.

The scope of the world, lore and narrative is more grandiose than past games in pretty much every way to match the new, greater scope of the game it’s meant to inhabit, in addition to a tone that strays a bit further from convention into territory of being brighter than usual Fromsoft fare (though being a GRRM/From game it’ll have its dark moments).

The Elden Ring is an extremely important element to the game's world, and its disappearance has an effect on the world as if the real world were to lose the moon: it doesn't bring immediate destruction, but heavy consequences. Players will be able to experience this in the game also thanks to expanded environment storytelling.

Elden Ring is also going to tell a much more involved personal narrative than previous From Software titles. The game will feel like a proper journey, and players will meet more NPCs than ever, all with their own story and personal motives. Some of these stories will span across multiple locations and story progression.

What you’re left with is a larger world than Dark Souls with places that aren’t just alluded to, but you get to explore yourself, facing a more intense and far further reaching internal as well as existential calamity when fundamental forces of this universe are broken. Leaders and nations, the divine and the fiendish, all in conflict and you finding your place throughout all of this. Resulting in a powerful narrative with more dramatic weight than preceding titles but not any more overbearing.

With George R.R. Martin involved in the creation of the Elden Ring's lore, it's not surprising to learn how the game will go beyond anything From Software created so far. As official details are still scarce, however, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until Bandai Namco and From Software finally reveal more of the highly-anticipated title.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A release date has yet to be confirmed.