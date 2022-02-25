Elden Ring PC Gets Frame Rate Unlock Mod; AMD Optimized Driver Out

Elden Ring is now available on all platforms. The game itself is limited to 60 frames per second even on PC, as announced ahead of launch, but there's already an experimental FPS unlock mod available for PC users who cannot stand this limitation.

This mod does not tweak any game files, but it does patch the memory, so it is recommended to only run it when playing offline with the Easy Anti-Cheat disabled.

The graphic setup has to be done only once but as the patcher hot-patches the memory you have to start the patcher every time you want to use any of its features. The game enforces VSYNC and forces 60 Hz in fullscreen even on 144 Hz monitors so we have to override these. Nvidia: Use Nvidia Control Panel to set 'Vsync' to 'Off' and 'Preferred Refreshrate' to 'Highest available' on a Elden Ring Profile.

AMD: Use Radeon Settings to set 'Wait for Vertical Refresh' to 'Enhanced Sync' on a Elden Ring profile. Start Elden Ring in windowed mode and switch to fullscreen once ingame. Troubleshoot: see the guide further down below.

60 Hz monitors: disable VSYNC via driver (use 'Enhanced Sync' on AMD) and use fullscreen, see guide below

high refresh rate monitors: use borderless or force monitor to always use highest available refresh rate and then use fullscreen, see guide below

The creator of this Elden Ring FPS unlock mod also plans to add more features such as custom resolutions and Field of View (FoV) tweaking.

Meanwhile, AMD has released its latest graphics driver optimized for Elden Ring, Grid Legends, and Shadow Warrior 3, due to launch in a few days.