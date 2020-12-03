Elden Ring New Trailer May Be Shown At The Game Awards – Rumor

Each time a new gaming event is on the horizon, rumors about a new Elden Ring trailer surface online. Is a new trailer getting shown next week at The Game Awards? We do not know, but there are hints that something may indeed be brewing.

Kinda Funny's Imran Kahn, who provided information correctly in the past, suggested on Twitter that there are some reasonable hints that an Elden Ring trailer is coming soon, possibly at The Game Awards, as multiple Bandai Namco marketing people have been retweeting and even unretweeting TGA stuff.

There are some reasonable hints that an Elden Ring trailer is coming soon, I think. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) December 3, 2020

I follow some Bandai Namco marketing people on Twitter who have been retweeting (and in some cases, unretweeting) some TGA stuff in weirdly coy ways. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) December 3, 2020

As Bandai Namco publishes Cyberpunk 2077, which releases on December 10th, the day this year's The Game Awards will be held, the publisher may be trying to generate some more hype for the role-playing game by CD Projekt RED, which is likely to make some sort of appearance during the show. At the same time, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was teased for the first time during The Game Awards a few years back, so there's indeed the chance that we may finally see more of the next game by From Software.

Elden Ring has been announced last year during Microsoft's E3 press conference. Following its announcement, nothing else has been said about the game, but it seems like development has been proceeding well, as Phil Spencer confirmed last month that he played the game recently.

As somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done. I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he's tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC and consoles. A release date has yet to be confirmed.