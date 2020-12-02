Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Showcased in New Trailer

A new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer has been released online today, providing a good look at the game's Photo Mode.

Photo Mode will come with the usual features we come to expect in recent years as well as a few additional settings that will make screenshots taken with it look incredible.

Strike a pose and capture your favourite moments in Night City with Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode! See it in action in our newest video. Ready? Say cheese!

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing next week on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions coming sometime next year. All those playing the game on the previous-gen consoles will be to transfer their saves to the current-gen version, as confirmed by CDPR yesterday.

Smart Delivery allows you to continue playing the game on Xbox Series X/S from where you’ve left off on the Xbox One. Make sure you are connected to the internet so your saved data is uploaded to the cloud or connect both your Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S to the same network and use the system network transfer option. This also means your save files from the PlayStation 4 will be compatible and you will be able to pick up the game at the same point where you’ve left off (as long as you are using the same PlayStation account). Connect to your PlayStation Plus account and upload your saves or

Transfer your data via LAN cable or wireless connection (WiFi) or

Use a compatible USB storage device to copy and transfer your saves to the same PSN account on PlayStation.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.